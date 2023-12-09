WWE SmackDown is promoting an important wrestling movie; it's out in 14 days

Zac Efron starrer 'The Iron Claw' was promoted during the special Tribute to the Troops edition of WWE SmackDown.

The biographical sports film will center around the iconic Von Erich Family, delving into their storied wrestling heritage and the devastating tragedies that followed. The movie is directed by Sean Durkin and will be released under the banner of A24.

The film trailer aired during a commercial break during this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

"The triumph and tragedy of a true American sports dynasty. @A24 presents Sean Durkin’s #TheIronClaw, starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney, Stanley Simons, with Holt McCallany and Lily James. In Theaters Everywhere December 22," the synopsis read.

Watch the trailer below:

Expand Tweet

Efron plays the role of Kevin Von Erich. The movie will also feature MJF, the reigning AEW World Champion, portraying the character of Lance Von Erich. Its release is scheduled for December 22, in two weeks.

Fans and critics alike are curious to witness how the wrestling aspect of the business, particularly the portrayal of the Von Erich Family's legacy, will unfold on the big screen.

Are you excited for the release of The Iron Claw? Let us know in the comments section below.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here