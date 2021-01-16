WWE SmackDown: Viewership and ratings for 1/15/21 revealed

This week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX was an eventful one. Fans saw a huge change to a title match at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The show also featured big wins for Cesaro and Apollo Crews. The ratings have revealed that more than two million viewers watched this eventful show

The ratings for this week's WWE SmackDown have been unveiled by Showbuzz Daily. The bue brand managed to score a healthy viewership of 2.2 million for the first hour of the show. This opening number is a slight increase from last week's first hour, which drew in 2.12 million viewers.

The viewership of the second hour of SmackDown dropped slightly. 2.1 million viewers watched the latter half of the show. The blue brand continues to draw roughly two million viewers every week, so WWE has to be encouraged by this trend.

Roman Reigns' run as a heel has regularly produced incredible programming on WWE SmackDown. Plus, the presence of performers like Sasha Banks, Bayley, Big E and Daniel Bryan prove that the blue brand is loaded with remarkable stars.

WWE SmackDown ratings are starting to rise in 2021

Big E on WWE SmackDown

With 2.2 million fans tuning into this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, the show's viewership has risen again. Last week, 2.1 million viewers tuned in. Approximately 2 million viewers watched the New Year's Day episode of WWE SmackDown. It seems like the blue brand's viewership numbers are growing.

Breaking it down by the demographic, SmackDown still appears to be popular with the 25-54 age bracket, as it brought in a 0.8 rating rating. This number is a considerable rise from a 0.68 demographic rating on January 8, and a 0.65 rating on January 1.

Many fans are tuning in to see the compelling drama surrounding Roman Reigns, Adam Pearce, and other prominent players on the blue brand. Hopefully, the show's viewership numbers will either stay at this promising level or continue to climb.