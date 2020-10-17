WWE SmackDown removed from FOX for next week

Next week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX will not be airing on FOX after all. Next week's episode is set to be a big event for WWE once again after they made their Season Premiere on FOX this week, but fans who want to see SmackDown next week, will have to tune in to Fox Sports 1 instead of the typical broadcast which airs on FOX.

This is a one-night-only change for SmackDown, as this will allow FOX to broadcast the first game of the World Series instead on FOX Network. The Fall Classic is set to kick off on the same day, and as a result, WWE SmackDown will be moving.

However, things will be back to normal the next week, so fans will not be having to change the channels too much to find the show.

WWE debuts Season Premiere of SmackDown

This week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown was the season premiere of the show on FOX and was the first episode after the WWE Draft.

As a result, it was an emotional night, especially for fans of The New Day. The New Day's Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods teamed up for one last time and defeated Sheamus, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

It was a heartbreaking moment, as the three shared an emotional time together. After this, Big E will be staying on SmackDown, while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods heads to WWE RAW with their WWE RAW Tag Team Championships.

"If you did not get emotional watching The New Day's farewell, then you do not have a heart." - @RyanSatin on @AustinCreedWins, @WWEBigE, & @TrueKofi's farewell on the season premiere of #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/2mkP8gHpuM — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 17, 2020

The night also saw a WWE Universal Championship clash on SmackDown between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. Roman Reigns used underhanded means to overcome Strowman and then was able to get him to pass out, using the Guillotine Choke. After the match was done, Roman Reigns beat down Braun Strowman using a steel chair, but it was Jey Uso who came out for the save, and eventually, it was him beating down Roman Reigns with the steel chair as SmackDown went off the air.

Finally, Bayley did not sign her contract for the Hell in a Cell match against her SmackDown rival and former best friend Sasha Banks. It will be interesting to see how SmackDown plays out next week on FS1.