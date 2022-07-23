Raquel Rodriguez defeats returning WWE Superstar

Create
Hazel Pagador
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 23, 2022 07:53 AM IST

Former NXT Women's Champion Raquel Rodriguez defeated Sonya Deville after the latter made her return in the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

Rodriguez moved to the main roster in April this year. Following her move, she failed to dethrone then-SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey on multiple occasions. However, she was able to showcase her strength inside the ring. During the latest episode of SmackDown, her skills were once again put to the test against Deville.

After an absence from SmackDown, Sonya Deville made her return to insult Adam Pearce in a backstage segment. She also went on to face Rodriguez in a singles match but unfortunately failed to get her hand raised.

Vicious streak from @SonyaDevilleWWE!#SmackDown https://t.co/vGxSdn5cVL

Adam Pearce got his hands full when Sonya Deville decided to interrupt him during a backstage segment. The former official expressed how the show would be better if she were in charge.

The match started with Sonya gaining the upper hand, even enraging the former NXT Women's Champion when she disrespectfully pushed her opponent's face. Due to her size, Deville was unsuccessful when she grabbed Rodriguez for a waist lock.

The two continued to trade shots, with the returning superstar almost getting the win when she delivered a running knee. However, her opponent kicked out before the three count.

Another impressive win for @RaquelWWE!#SmackDown https://t.co/zDszTE68a2

Towards the end of the match, Raquel was able to regain her strength and slammed the former WWE official to pick up the victory.

What do you make of Rodriguez's performance? Share them in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha
