WWE SmackDown spoiler: 29-year-old former champion declares for 2024 King of the Ring

WWE recently announced the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event for Saudi Arabia later this year. The event will feature the finals of the King of the Ring tournament and the Queen's Crown tournament.

On the most recent edition of SmackDown, Carmelo Hayes declares his participation in the King of the Ring tournament. The former NXT Champion was the blue brand's second pick of the first round of the 2024 WWE Draft last week.

Expand Tweet

The 29-year-old made a statement immediately by challenging the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes for a singles match. The two superstars put forth an incredible back-and-forth contest in the main event, which saw The American Nightmare secure a hard-fought win.

On the April 23 edition of Monday Night RAW, former Intercontinental Champion Gunther declared himself for the tournament. The Ring General was interrupted by The New Day, and the previous King of the Ring winner, Xavier Woods, who announced that he would also be taking part in the tournament.

Later the same night, former World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre also announced himself for the much-awaited King of the Ring tournament. With several top superstars set to take part, it will be interesting to see who comes out at the top at the Saudi premium live event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback