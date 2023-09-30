WWE SmackDown stable officially splits following recent altercation

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown saw Bobby Lashley appear on The Grayson Waller Effect, where he opened up about his recent issues with The Street Profits.

Lashley clearly stated that he was no longer working with The Street Profits on WWE SmackDown, signaling their split after a few weeks together. Waller pitched Lashley about managing him and Austin Theory instead since they were unbeaten. However, it was clear that he didn't want anything to do with the duo.

The Street Profits came out to the ring after the announcement and pushed for Lashley to give them another chance, which then saw Lashley tell the duo to prove themselves to him.

Lashley wants to see The Profits work as heels. They need to show him they have that instinct and would not hesitate, as they did with Rey Mysterio last week.

It's clear that Lashley and The Profits have a future working together. This is just a hurdle that the three men need to overcome to have a strong working connection.

