WWE SmackDown star "can ascend to a higher level", claims Stone Cold Steve Austin

With the WWE Draft set to take place this week, one star that Stone Cold Steve Austin feels will have a great future ahead of him is LA Knight.

The 40-year-old star arrived on WWE's main roster in January last year and has slowly but surely begun to connect greatly with the fanbase. His charismatic persona has elevated him to new heights.

Speaking to WrestleRant, Stone Cold Steve Austin gave his thoughts on LA Knight's potential as a future great for the company.

"I said ‘hey man, make sure your cardio is supreme’ and I said ‘just go do you’. So that guy can talk a blue streak. He’s a great worker. He’s got a good look, good energy. So I think he’s doing great. I think he can ascend to a higher level, and I think he will. So I think they guy’s doing awesome." [16:17 to 16:34]

Whilst he is yet to win a championship on the main roster, LA Knight has no doubt carried himself like a top star in recent months.

LA Knight on his WWE aspirations

With the SmackDown star connecting more and more with fans, his potential has also grown exponentially.

During a recent interview with KTAL NBC 6, LA Knight named many current champions as his next targets, with his desire for a top singles championship growing stronger.

"There are a couple of those. Everyone is talking about it again, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, that makes me look at Roman Reigns. Even Gunther, with the Intercontinental Championship. Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Any one of those guys, who I could take a piece of gold off of, that would be my dream match." [H/T - Fightful]

With Triple H revealing a brand new World Heavyweight Championship earlier this week on RAW, the chance for the LA Knight to capture a major title has never been greater.

