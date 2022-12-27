WWE SmackDown star confidently claims 2023 is going to be their year

With 2022 almost coming to an end and many making predictions and resolutions for 2023, WWE star Zelina Vega has stated that the next 12 months are hers for the taking.

After a 5 month hiatus, Vega made her return this past October on SmackDown as she formed an alliance with the faction Legado Del Fantasma. Since then, she and the rest of the faction have looked to put the blue brand on notice.

Yesterday, the former Women's Tag Team Champion posted a video on social media, confidently stating that 2023 is going to be her year.

“2023, it’s only gunna get better, why? because its me of course. But whether the people in charge want, whether the fans want it, it’s gunna be mine.” From 0:30 to 0:41

Watch the full video below:

Since making her WWE return in the fall, the 32-year-old star has yet to compete in a televised match. However, she still displays flashes of what she can do in the ring.

Zelina Vega is ready to go for WWE gold

Having already tasted championship glory, the first-ever Queen of The Ring is certain that she has what it takes to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Zelina Vega revealed that she discovered a weakness in current champion Ronda Rousey's skillset.

"I think Ronda is difficult to beat overall as a human," said Vega. "I'm not stupid to that. But you also have to find where is the kink in her armor and I found it. Oh yeah, I found it but it took a lot of research. But listen, again, she's dominant. There is nothing that she can't do. But when it comes to brains, and again I've said this before. She has the brawn but I'm not so sure she has the brains, and definitely not to my extent. So, I kind of did find the kink in her armor. And when I'm ready to expose that, I hope she is too." [53:32 54:08]

Ronda Rousey is set to defend her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship next Friday on SmackDown as she takes on the impressive Raquel Rodriguez.

