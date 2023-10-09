WWE SmackDown star continues to fire shots at The Rock

A rising star on WWE SmackDown sent another message to The Rock on social media.

The star in question, Austin Theory, cannot stop taking shots at the legendary superstar after he humiliated him last month on the blue brand, which was viewed more than 150 million times.

The Rock made a surprise appearance on the September 15 episode of SmackDown in Denver, Colorado. Pat McAfee initially appeared first and was confronted by Theory. The People's Champion made the save and had a lot of words to say to the former United States Champion.

Theory mocked the WWE legend, who had the last laugh after hitting him with a Spinebuster and an electrifying People's Elbow. McAfee added salt to the wound by dropping his own version of the People's Elbow to the delight of the Denver crowd.

In a recent post on Instagram, the 26-year-old star appeared to be in the gym when The Rock popped up on television. It seems like the young star did not like it one bit, as he had to be petty and sent the former WWE Champion a not-so-nice message.

"This piece of cr*p @therock," Theory wrote.

Austin Theory on Instagram.

Austin Theory likely wants revenge, but he might have to wait until next year at Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 40. The Rock is rumored to appear on both shows, but nothing has been made official.

Austin Theory loses to Dragon Lee on WWE SmackDown

It's been a rough couple of months for Austin Theory, who lost his United States Championship to Rey Mysterio, and he got humiliated by The Rock. Theory was looking to regain momentum when he faced off against Dragon Lee last Friday.

The rising NXT star made his WWE SmackDown debut and didn't disappoint. Despite the presence of Grayson Waller at ringside, Lee was able to pull off the win. Cameron Grimes got the assists after he pushed Waller on the ring post, which caused a distraction.

Theory will want his revenge on both Lee and Grimes, with a potential tag team match involving Waller on the horizon. His star has fallen off since defeating John Cena at WrestleMania 39, but The A-Town Down still has much potential to bounce back.

What should Austin Theory do to make himself stand out after losing the US title and getting his behind kicked by The Rock? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

