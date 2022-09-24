WWE SmackDown star further hints toward a babyface turn under Triple H's regime

WWE SmackDown Superstar Max Dupri has teased a significant character change since Triple H assumed creative control. The former champion may have dropped another hint about the same on Friday night's show.

Since arriving on WWE's main roster in May, Dupri has managed the Maximum Male Models. The stable consists of his on-screen sister, Maxxine, managing budding wrestlers Mansoor and Mace. While the faction has been entertaining at times, fans have clamored for the former LA Knight to take a more prominent role.

Max Dupri may now have started to share the same opinion as he walked out on his stablemates after they lost a tag team match to The New Day on SmackDown. The faction leader was seemingly disgusted at the outcome, possibly hinting toward a change in his on-screen persona.

Before debuting on SmackDown as Max Dupri, the 39-year-old was one of the most popular stars on NXT as LA Knight. Besides his remarkable in-ring skills, he was also famous for his engaging promo ability.

Triple H reportedly has big plans for Max Dupri

The Maximum Male Models founder debuted on the main roster while Vince McMahon was in charge of WWE's creative team. However, after the veteran promoter's retirement, Max's career trajectory lies in the hands of the company's new Chief Content Office, Triple H.

According to a recent report from Xero News, The Game believes McMahon did Dupri a disservice by making the latter debut as part of a mid-card storyline. He allegedly wants the SmackDown star to revert to his NXT moniker.

"Apparently HHH thinks Vince did Knight dirty and wants to have him presented as the megastar he was on NXT." (H/T Twitter)

With Dupri hinting at a possible character change for many weeks, the LA Knight persona could soon return to television. Fans will have to wait and see how the former Million Dollar Champion is booked under Hunter's vision.

Do you think Triple H should revert Dupri's character to LA Knight? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

