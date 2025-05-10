WWE SmackDown star is "in mourning" after devastating loss

A WWE SmackDown star is in mourning now after a devastating loss. The star has spoken about it.
Recently, Zelina Vega shocked the world by bringing an end to Chelsea Green's reign as the Women's United States Champion. She is the new women's champion, but Green is not happy about it. In fact, she's gone into mourning.
The star is in mourning now and is not too happy about what happened with Alexa Bliss elsewhere on the show. She said that she is in mourning over her loss after the star held a funeral over the Chelsea Green she used to be when she was the Women's United States Champion. The star is still upset over the loss of her title to Vega and has not come to accept the fact that she's not the champion any longer.
"In mourning until further notice 🖤 #SmackDown."
Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.
Currently, she's not too happy with what's happening after Alexa Bliss returned suddenly tonight on SmackDown and defeated her when teaming with Zelina Vega. The duo was able to defeat Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, giving Green and the Secret Hervice another reason to mourn.
It remains to be seen next and if Green is able to win the WWE title back.