WWE SmackDown star issues a warning to opponents ahead of their Gauntlet Match

This week on WWE SmackDown, a six-woman Gauntlet match will take place to determine the number one contender for SmackDown Women's Championship. Tegan Nox, a competitor in the match, has issued a warning to all of her opponents ahead of their match.

Ronda Rousey won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship from Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules. Since then she has teamed up with the Queen of Spades Shayna Baszler to dominate the SmackDown Women's division with attacks on several superstars.

Last week on the Blue Brand, it was announced that the gauntlet match will be between Tegan Nox, Liv Morgan, Emma, Xia Lee, Sonya Deville, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Tegan Nox, who will compete in the match, warned her opponents on Twitter. Nox stated that she is not to be underestimated and that she could win the match by outlasting five other competitors.

Last week on WWE SmackDown, The Baddest Woman on the Planet and The Queen of Spades attacked Raquel Rodriguez. They possibly injured her arm in the medical room while she was being checked by doctors. Only time will tell whether Raquel will be able to compete in the match or if she will be replaced by someone else.

Ronda Rousey was not happy after loss in a tag team match on WWE SmackDown

On WWE SmackDown, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler faced Liv Morgan's team, which included the recently returned Tegan Nox. Morgan won for her team by pinning Shayna Baszler after Raquel Rodriguez caused a distraction.

Later, the Baddest Woman on the Planet was enraged by her defeat and vented her rage on the WWE Universe, who cheered on Morgan, Nox, and Rodriguez's heelish antics. Rousey took to Instagram to blast the WWE Universe for being hypocrites and singled out several superstars, including Liv Morgan.

"Funny how the glitter twins can cheat and still be loved for it 🙄You want us to take this serious, @raquelwwe @yaonlylivvonce @nixonnewell ? Fine. You got it. Your funerals," Rousey captioned.

It will be interesting to see how The Queen of Spades and The Baddest Woman on the Planet impose their power over the Blue brand, and who they will target next.

