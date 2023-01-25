Current WWE SmackDown star Karrion Kross has shared that Roman Reigns is his primary target as he prepares to compete in his first Royal Rumble match.

The winner of the 30-man bout will face The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39, provided that the latter remains champion until April. The Doomwalker returned to the promotion last year by confronting The Head of the Table during his segment with Drew McIntyre.

Speaking to MySanAntonio in a recent interview, Karrion Kross stated that his primary target is Roman Reigns. However, he has also set his sights on Rey Mysterio and Braun Strowman in the Royal Rumble match.

“Well, everybody knows that the primary target ultimately is Roman Reigns and it's becoming very challenging to get to him. I think obviously, Rey Mysterio is still going to be on the docket for somebody who needs to be publicly executed by the people's executioner. So, I will be looking for Rey... Braun Strowman had most eliminations I believe, at 13. But Braun Strowman would be a very, very challenging target in the Royal Rumble," said Kross.

Will Roman Reigns remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at the Royal Rumble?

The Tribal Chief and Kevin Owens will collide in a world title match at a Royal Rumble event for the third time.

The Prizefighter was unsuccessful in dethroning Roman Reigns the last time they fought. However, on RAW XXX this week, he stated that he would beat Roman or die trying.

This means that the former Universal Champion will do everything he can to win the match. The Head of the Table will have The Bloodline by his side, which is a disadvantage for Kevin Owens.

Sami Zayn could also prove himself by costing his former best friend the match. It'll be interesting to see what transpires this Saturday night.

Who do you think will walk out with the title at the Rumble? Sound off in the comments below!

