Dutch Mantell believes WWE SmackDown star has the potential to be a "killer heel" [Exclusive]

Kevin Owens and Big E joined forces on WWE SmackDown last night to take on WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews and his right hand man, Commander Azeez.

Despite a valiant effort by Owens and Big E, it was Apollo and Azeez who left with the win. Azeez, in particular, impressed, hitting Owens with the Nigerian Nail for the pin.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell showered praise on Azeez, saying he might have the potential to be a "killer heel."

"Talking about Azeez I think he did pretty good in this match. I think if we're talking about a killer heel that might be the guy they try it with. I'm not going to say he gets over but they have protected him really good until this point."

WWE legend Dutch Mantell also praises Otis

Dutch Mantell also had praise for Otis' new heel persona. The former WWE manager believes Otis has a serious edge to his character and is no longer goofy or comedic.

"Otis is much much better. You look at him and he's got that serious demeanour about him and he's not the joke and comedy type of guy he was before. He's getting over."

Otis was in singles action on WWE SmackDown last night, taking on Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits. However, the match never officially got under way.

Otis and Chad Gable attacked Dawkins before the match and laid him out. The heels sent Dawkins crashing into the steel steps followed by a suplex-clothesline combo. The match was called off after the attack.

If any quotes are used from this article please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in AEW every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's interviews now.

Edited by Arvind Sriram