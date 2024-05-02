WWE SmackDown star publicly complains to Ava about "harassment at the workplace"

A top WWE star has complained to NXT GM Ava about 'workplace harassment' on Twitter.

Chelsea Green is now a mainstay on WWE SmackDown. She was recently drafted to the blue brand after a lengthy stint on RAW. Green is also set for a major title match as she will take on Roxanne for the NXT Women's Championship.

Chelsea Green and Roxanne have been taking shots at each other on Twitter since the match was announced. In a new tweet, Chelsea boldly declared that she will become the new NXT Women's Champion. Roxanne noticed the tweet and called Chelsea 'delusional'. Chelsea wasn't happy one bit and tagged NXT GM Ava in her response. She wrote that Roxanne's tweet aimed at her needed to be filed under "harassment at the workplace."

Chelsea Green talks lasting five seconds in the WWE Royal Rumble

Green made her return at last year's Royal Rumble PLE and competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She lasted only five seconds and was quickly eliminated by Rhea Ripley. Here's what Green said about her performance while speaking with WrestlingNewsCo:

"You can erase history, but [my time of] five seconds, that now is going to be in the opening of the Royal Rumble for quite a while with Valhalla joining me now as well. But gosh, I've had a really awesome year [since]. I feel like from last year's Royal Rumble to this year's Royal Rumble, I don't think I could have written a better script of what this year could have brought me. It's just been so awesome and full of surprises that I just didn't even know existed." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Green has never won a singles title in WWE. Green would love to finally win her first singles championship when she takes on Roxanne.

