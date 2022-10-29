WWE SmackDown star responds to question about why she didn’t betray Ronda Rousey

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler responded to a fan who questioned her as to why she didn't betray Ronda Rousey and instead, formed an alliance with the champion.

Earlier this year, Ronda Rousey made a spectacular return to WWE to win the Women's Royal Rumble match. She defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Rousey then lost the title to Liv Morgan but ended the latter's championship reign to become a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion. She also recently reunited with her best friend, Shayna Baszler.

On Twitter, a fan asked Baszler why she didn't betray Rousey and take her title. This is what The Queen of Spades had to say:

"I dunno what kind of friend YOU are, but I don’t consider the success of my friends a 'shadow'.”

It will be interesting to see half of UFC's Four Horsewomen make waves on the blue brand and rule the women's division on SmackDown.

Ronda Rousey defeated Emma and reunited with Shayna Baszler on WWE SmackDown

After spending months fighting authority figure Adam Pearce on WWE SmackDown, Ronda Rousey finally got another shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship after being screwed out of the title picture controversially.

Earlier this month, the Baddest Woman on the Planet faced Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match for the SmackDown Women's Championship. In the end, she beat Morgan by choking her out. Last week, she announced that she would be issuing an open challenge on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

On a recent episode of SmackDown, Emma made a return to WWE and accepted Ronda Rousey's open challenge. In the final moments, Rousey raked Emma's eyes and applied her signature armbar to win the match.

During a backstage segment, she reunited with Shayna Baszler and celebrated her win. However, she was interrupted by Natalya, who Baszler took out with a sleeper hold. The two superstars walked away as The Queen of Harts lay unconscious to close the segment.

Do you think Rousey and Baszler will team up to win more gold in the division? Sound off in the comment section.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes