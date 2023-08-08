WWE SmackDown star sends wholesome message to injured tag team partner

A WWE SmackDown superstar was missing his injured tag team partner, so he recently sent a heartfelt message on social media.

Kit Wilson and Elton Prince, also known as Pretty Deadly, have made an impact since being drafted to the blue brand in the WWE Draft. However, Prince suffered a shoulder injury on the July 14 episode of SmackDown in a match against The Brawling Brutes.

Prince's reportedly suffered a dislocated shoulder, and there's currently no timetable for his return. Wilson has since teamed up with United States Champion Austin Theory in a couple of live events.

In a post on his official Instagram account, Wilson shared a video showing himself saying "miss you" to the camera. It was perfectly synced to The 1975's About You. He also has the words written "Elton Prince" on his hand wraps.

Kit Wilson and Austin Theory lost to The O.C. in back-to-back live events in Fairfax, Virginia, and Salisbury, Maryland, on July 15 and 16, respectively. Wilson has been inactive since then but appeared on television a couple of weeks ago.

Pretty Deadly to keep appearing on SmackDown?

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WWE will likely keep both Kit Wilson and Elton Prince on television.

They recently helped Dominik Mysterio retain his NXT North American Championship against Butch.

"Prince was said to be out of action for several months with a shoulder separation, but he was also back on SmackDown so it looks like he'll be kept on TV in some form," reported Meltzer. [H/T Ringside News]

Pretty Deadly are two-time NXT Tag Team Champions and former NXT UK Tag Team Champions. They already had a shot at winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn six weeks ago on the blue brand.

Are Pretty Deadly future tag team champions in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

