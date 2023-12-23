WWE SmackDown star sends heartfelt message to his long-time partner

A WWE SmackDown star had a special message for his long-time partner, who celebrated his birthday on Friday.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have been teaming up since 2013 when they were still part of the Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling. They are in their second stint with WWE, returning to the company last year to save AJ Styles from The Judgment Day.

The O.C. has been off WWE television since August, when Gallows went down with a knee injury. Anderson continued appearing on SmackDown until late September during Styles' feud with The Bloodline.

Luke Gallows celebrated his 40th birthday on Friday, and Karl Anderson wrote a heartfelt message to his tag team partner:

"We've been on every continent together except Antarctica and I feel like when the time is right, you will book a show there and we will main event it to check it off of our bucket list," Anderson wrote. "Even though we don't even have a bucket list 'cause we've already done it all. From Tokyo Dome to Wrestlemania, Big Hoot. Always got your back good brother. Thanks for having mee. Happy Flippin' Birthday to 'The Heater' of 'The O.C.' Luke Gallows."

The O.C. recently returned to action earlier this month in a couple of WWE live events in Delaware and Pennsylvania. They faced the Street Profits both times and lost, but it's great that Luke Gallows has recovered from his knee injury.

What's next for The O.C. in WWE?

AJ Styles returned to SmackDown last week to help Randy Orton and LA Knight even things out against The Bloodline. Styles also attacked Knight to end the show, shocking everyone, including Roman Reigns.

On the other hand, MIchin Mia Yim is currently embroiled in a feud with Damage CTRL. She's set to team up with Bianca Belair, Shotzi, and Selina Vega to take on Bayley, Iyo Sky, Asuka, and Kairi Sane in a Holiday Havoc match tonight.

Expand Tweet

As for Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, their recent return at a live event might be a good sign that they're coming back to television soon.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how will you rate Gallows and Anderson's second stint with WWE? Share your answers in the comments section below.