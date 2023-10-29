WWE SmackDown star shares update following scary real-life incident with Uber driver

WWE Superstars are globally recognisable athletes and while the job often comes with many perks, there are also some downfalls that come with the attention.

Mia Yim recently took to Twitter to share the story that her recent Uber Eats delivery driver attempted to invade her home. The SmackDown star was able to protect herself and went on to thank Shayna Baszler for influencing her.

Sadly, this isn't the first time something like this has happened since Sonya Deville was recently the subject of an almost kidnapping when a fan was actually able to gain entry to her house. Luckily she was able to find a way out without the assailant being aware.

Deville has since been forced to go to court to ensure that the man in question was forced to face punishment for his actions.

Mia Yim has since revealed where her husband Keith Lee was during the incident

Mia Yim is married to former WWE Superstar and current AEW talent Keith Lee. The question has been raised regarding his whereabouts since many fans believe he should have been there to protect Yim.

The SmackDown star has noted that Lee was at work at the time, which could mean that he was out on the road preparing for an AEW event.

Clearly, the Uber driver got more than he bargained for when he decided to target a professional wrestler and someone who is best friends with an MMA fighter. Yim was able to share her tale online, but it's clear that this update comes as a warning to make sure that fans are aware that there are boundaries that cannot be crossed.

Mia Yim is currently a part of The OC on SmackDown but hasn't been seen in several weeks since slapping Jimmy Uso for his attack on Karl Anderson.