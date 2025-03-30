WWE SmackDown star voices disappointment at missing out on WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania is now less than three weeks away, and the company is finalizing the card. The two main events for this year's Show of Shows are official, with most of the promotion's current titles on the line, but even with the two-night format, several stars will miss out on the show.

The Miz has been one of WWE's biggest stars for decades, but it seems that even he has missed out on a place on the card this year. While speaking to Metro, The A-Lister opened up about not being on the card for the show despite being active on SmackDown in recent weeks.

"So my goal is always to do that. If the cards don’t fall where they may, you better believe I’m trying my best to get into a spot or trying to get to that level of what I feel I can produce. And I do feel I can produce at that level still to this day. It’s just, you know, sometimes the cards don’t fall where they may."

The former WWE Champion explained that he would still be in Las Vegas for the WrestleMania weekend, but he would have a full schedule of appearances.

"I know my role. I’ve got a lot going on at WrestleMania week, and so does every superstar. When someone has a match, other people have different appearances and different things that they have to do as part of the team. Theres so many superstars that are well deserving of being in WrestleMania, and it’s a tough card to get onto this year. Even the [matches] that I’ve been hearing about, I’m like, my gosh, this is going to be an insane WrestleMania!"

The Miz has recently been in a feud with the Wyatt Sicks on WWE TV

The Miz has been part of several feuds in recent weeks and even faced Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown this past Friday.

The A-Lister was kidnapped by Wyatt Sicks when he was on RAW last year, but their lack of TV time in recent weeks could be one of the reasons why Miz isn't featured this year.

The veteran is currently teaming up with Carmello Hayes on SmackDown. The Wyatt Sicks could return as early as next week on SmackDown, but much like The Miz, their WrestleMania status remains unclear.

