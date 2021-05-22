"Working with Roman is only fitting" - WWE SmackDown star wants to work with Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is currently the top star of WWE and holds the WWE Universal Championship on the blue brand. His recent run as the Head of The Table has seen him deliver stellar matches against other WWE Superstars.

Everyone wanted to wrestle The Tribal Chief, but one wrestler who specifically cited Roman as someone he wished to work with was Dominik Mysterio. Dominik is currently one half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions alongside Rey Mysterio.

In a recent interview with Dayton 24/7 Now, Dominik Mysterio was asked who he would want to face further down the road. He named quite a few WWE Superstars but the first person he mentioned was Roman Reigns. Dominik said:

"I've worked with Seth [Rollins]. He was one of the first guys that I worked with so I think working with Roman is only fitting. His other Shield brother. I think that would be awesome." Dominik continued, "I would love to work with [Santos] Escobar down in NXT. I think the lineage, the story and what our culture means to this business, I think that would be great in and of itself."

"There's so many guys: Finn [Balor], Damian Priest, Miz, Morrison. There are so many guys I would love to work with so we just gotta see what the future holds."

Earlier today, @DomMysterio35 discussed the historic win, his amazing first year in WWE, and who he wants to eventually face in the ring. https://t.co/LtDXhWMWzJ @WWEPR https://t.co/nySLVyMKac — Dayton 24/7 Now (@dayton247now) May 21, 2021

As of late, Domink has received a lot of praise for his in-ring work and adapting so quickly to the workings of the wrestling industry. His first proper feud in WWE was against Seth Rollins last year.

The two even had a match at SummerSlam last year which saw Rollins pick up the win but Dominik looked good in defeat. Facing Roman at some point down the line would definitely call for an interesting story.

It would be a unique blend of two polarly opposite characters if Roman keeps up with his current heel character.

Dominik and Rey Mysterio won the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania BackLash

Last week, Dominik and Rey Mysterio were set to challenge Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania BackLash. However, the Dirty Dawgs attacked Dom before the match.

Dominik was seemingly on the sidelines for the rest of the night which meant that Rey had to wrestle alone. In an interesting turn of events, Domink returned from injury the same night and won the SmackDown tag team title alongside his father.

Dominik and Rey are the only father-son duo in WWE history to hold the Tag Team Titles.

