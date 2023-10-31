WWE SmackDown star welcomes fifth baby boy

A current WWE Superstar has welcomed his fifth baby, and a heartfelt photo album was shared by his wife on Instagram.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have been mainstays in World Wrestling Entertainment for a while now, following their return to the company in 2022. The two stars are members of The O.C. with AJ Styles and Mia Yim.

In her latest Instagram post, Anderson's wife shared a bunch of pictures of her newborn baby. Anderson can be seen changing the baby's diapers in one of the pictures.

"Welcome to the world Coast Rocky Allegra weighing in at 10 lbs 9 oz!!! 😅💙 Woohoo daddy for changing his first diaper!!! 👏🏼👏🏼 Your big brothers were so happy to see you today!!!! You’ve completed our family of 7 and kept mommy as Queen of the Allegra household 👸🏻 So much love for you ❤️ #familyofseven #boymomforlife."

Karl Anderson on WWE return and relationship with Triple H

Anderson and Gallows returned to WWE on the October 10, 2022, episode of RAW. The duo later had a chat with Corey Graves on After The Bell. Anderson opened up about his and Gallows' relationship with Triple H and how it led to their return:

“We were just getting home from an IMPACT weekend, it was our final weekend, we get home, do a FaceTime with Hunter, we talked and asked how the families were. We got asked if we wanted to come back, talked through our issues, and said, ‘that was then, this is now, let’s push forward and go.’ That was it. Getting chills now thinking about it because I didn’t think we’d ever have that talk. Not just the business talk, but to get the personal talk out. It was nice to get all that on the table, and now we’re going forward." [H/T Fightful]

Gallows and Anderson have held championship gold on two occasions in the past on the RAW brand. The two stars are two-time WWE RAW Tag Team Champions.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community sends its heartiest congratulations to Karl Anderson and his family!

