WWE SmackDown star Zelina Vega comments on potential in-ring return

A fan recently asked WWE SmackDown star Zelina Vega on Twitter about returning to in-ring competition, and she responded positively.

Zelina Vega was Andrade's manager when she made her NXT debut in 2017 and was later released by WWE in 2020. On July 2, 2021, nearly eight months after her initial release, Vega returned to SmackDown.

She is now the manager of the Legado Del Fantasma faction, which includes Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. She hasn't been in the ring since joining the faction, but she's had plenty of time at the commentary desk and serves as the group's spokesperson.

A fan asked Zelina on Twitter when we can expect to see her in the ring again, to which Zelina responded in a witty manner, bragging that she is really good at whatever she does, whether it is wrestling, being a manager, or doing commentary. She then asked everyone to just wait and watch.

"Code Red. Well that’s the nice thing, I’m not just a manager. I’m a manager, wrestler, commentator, YOU NAME IT and I can dance in all hats. Not many can do it all. So… keep an eye out," Zelina replied to the fan's tweet.

Zelina Vega's return to the ring could catapult the SmackDown Women's division to new heights, but only time will tell how she performs on the blue brand.

Zelina Vega last wrestled on SmackDown in 2021

After being released in 2020, Zelina returned to television after an eight-month hiatus to compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match in 2021.

She competed in the first Queen's Crown tournament in September, defeating Carmella, her final opponent on the blue brand's 15th October 2021 edition, and went on to win the Crown Jewel tournament by defeating Doudrop.

Following her win, she went to RAW during the Draft, where she and Carmella formed an alliance. On RAW, the duo defeated Nikki A.S.H and Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. At WrestleMania 38, they were defeated by Sasha Banks and Naomi.

