WWE SmackDown stars arrive ahead of major match on RAW

Several WWE SmackDown Superstars have arrived for tonight's RAW as The Road to WrestleMania 40 heats up.

World Wrestling Entertainment will continue its build for Elimination Chamber and the rest of WrestleMania Season as a live RAW airs tonight from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Bobby Lashley will face Bronson Reed in a qualifier for the Men's Elimination Chamber tonight, while LA Knight vs. Ivar will be the other Men's Chamber qualifier for this week's RAW.

As seen below, the official WWE Instagram account posted footage of The Pride arriving at the Rupp Arena - Lashley and The Street Profits' Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. They are greeted by "B-Fab" Briana Brandy as they enter the backstage area.

"@bobbylashley, The #StreetProfits and @briana_brandy pulled up to #WWERaw looking stylish [fire emoji]," they wrote.

The winner of tonight's qualifiers will join Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton as confirmed Men's Chamber entrants. SmackDown will fill the final two spots with Logan Paul vs. The Miz and Dominik Mysterio vs. Kevin Owens. The Chamber winner will go to WrestleMania 40 to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The company has announced the following lineup for tonight's RAW from Lexington:

JD McDonagh vs. R-Truth

The New Day and Jey Uso vs. GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci

Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed

Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Ivar vs. LA Knight

Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark

Tonight's RAW will mark the second-ever singles match between Big Bronson and The All Mighty. The two big men fought to a double count-out on the April 10, 2023 edition of RAW as the brawl kept going outside the ring.

