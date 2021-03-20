WWE SmackDown Superstar campaigns to be Carmella's new sommelier

WWE SmackDown Superstar Billie Kay has expressed her interest in replacing Reginald to become Carmella’s new sommelier.

Carmella returned to WWE television in October 2020 with a new "Untouchable" heel persona. With Reginald by her side, she unsuccessfully challenged Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at TLC 2020 and Royal Rumble 2021. Reginald recently aligned with Nia Jax after he parted ways with Carmella.

Kay, who did not appear on this week’s SmackDown, has offered her managerial services to several WWE Superstars in recent months. Speaking to Alyse Ashton in a WWE Network interview, she made it clear that she would happily work as Carmella’s wine waiter.

“Alyse, Alyse, did she [Carmella] mention my name? She did, didn’t she? She said Billie Kay for sommelier. Oh my goodness! Hashtag… Kay for sommelier. Oh my gosh, that’s genius. I’ve got some new additions to the headshot and the résumé. I’ll just try to catch up to her. Where did she go? Where did she go? Er, thanks.”

Earlier in the interview, Carmella confirmed that she is indeed looking for a new sommelier. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion said she wants someone who, unlike Reginald, is not obsessed with Sasha Banks. She is also keen on hiring someone who can fetch water for her dog and send her flowers on her birthday.

Billie Kay and Carmella’s recent WWE matches

Billie Kay offered to help Toni Storm in the 2021 Royal Rumble

After being separated from fellow IIconics member Peyton Royce, Billie Kay moved to WWE SmackDown in the WWE Draft in October 2020. She has not competed in a match on SmackDown since teaming with Tamina in a losing effort against Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott in December.

Carmella recorded a win over Sasha Banks via disqualification in December, and she joined forces with Bayley to defeat Banks and Bianca Belair in January. Her most recent singles match ended in defeat against Banks at the 2021 Royal Rumble.

When you’re a little bit country, but also a little bit rock n roll. 🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/GwbQFPXigg — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) March 20, 2021

Kay and Carmella also appeared in this year’s 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. Kay formed a brief alliance with Jillian Hall during her eight-minute appearance. Carmella, who had already faced Banks earlier in the night, only lasted 47 seconds.

