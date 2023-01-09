WWE SmackDown Superstar Liv Morgan is gearing up for the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She recently showed on Twitter that she is ready for the Rumble and appears to be very confident about the event.

Morgan then rose to prominence when she won Money in the Bank in 2021, cashed in the contract on the same night, and defeated Ronda Rousey to become the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. Liv proved to the WWE Universe that dreams can come true, and her hard work was well valued.

She was on top of the world when she held the SmackDown Women's Championship over her head, but it all came to an end at Extreme Rules 2022 when she was defeated in a hard-fought battle by The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

During her rivalry with Ronda Rousey, Morgan displayed a very extreme side of herself, willing to risk her body to entertain the fans. Morgan is now focused on the Royal Rumble premium live event, where she will compete against 29 other superstars for a shot at one of the Women's world titles at WrestleMania.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion shared a video of herself on Twitter, demonstrating her confidence heading into the Royal Rumble Match and her determination to win.

"Walking into the Rumble like .."

Morgan has recently reached the pinnacle of her career and realized all of her ambitions. Only time will tell if she can outlast 29 other superstars and compete for the championship at WrestleMania, or if she will play a different role.

Liv Morgan lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules 2022

Liv Morgan qualified for the 2022 Money In The Bank Ladder match and stunned the WWE Universe by grabbing the briefcase. Morgan went on to cash in her briefcase against Ronda Rousey on the same night, becoming the SmackDown Women's Champion for the first time in her long WWE career.

She became the third woman to cash in the briefcase on the same night following Alexa Bliss and Bayley, and the third woman to pin Ronda Rousey following Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Morgan defended her title against Rousey at SummerSlam and retained it in a contentious finish.

At Extreme Rules, however, she was finally put down by Rousey. Morgan showed a different side of herself in the match, taking many risks with her body and going extreme on The Baddest Woman on the Planet. She lost the championship with dignity and respect when she passed out with a smile to Rousey's submission hold, making the WWE Universe 'Watch Her.'

Do you want Liv Morgan to triumph in the Royal Rumble Match? Let us know in the comments section below.

