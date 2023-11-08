WWE SmackDown Superstar sends foul-mouthed response to Adam Pearce's personal update

Adam Pearce has had a rough few weeks when it comes to his travel schedule. He appeared on WWE SmackDown and RAW before traveling to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel 2023.

The RAW general manager recently took to Twitter to reveal his travel schedule and the fact that he would soon be able to fly home. In response, Ridge Holland sent a strongly worded message.

"Serves you right for being a pr*ck," Holland posted.

It's unclear why Holland posted the abovementioned comment on Pearce's post. The WWE official responded with a GIF, which further confused the fans. You can view his tweet below:

Pearce appeared on this week's RAW to announce the WarGames match for Survivor Series. Since Nick Aldis has taken over his duties on SmackDown, he no longer has any power over the blue brand's roster.

Ridge Holland perhaps won't be punished for his comments since he is on SmackDown. Moreover, he is no longer forced to work alongside the 45-year-old.

Adam Pearce could have his work cut out for him in the coming weeks on WWE RAW

The Men's WarGames match was announced this week on RAW. However, it was evident that it would not be enough to stop the eight men in question from continuing to brawl and attack one another ahead of the show on November 25.

Survivor Series has traditionally been about brand warfare, and it's likely that with the recent issues between SmackDown and RAW, there could be some invasions ahead of the high-profile event, too.

Pearce must be on his toes over the next few weeks to ensure the ship heading into Survivor Series sails smoothly.

Do you think Survivor Series will pit WWE RAW up against SmackDown? Are you excited for the WarGames bout in Chicago? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

