WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair responds to a tweet by former superstar

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Charlotte Flair was crowned WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. The Queen responded to a motivational tweet shared by Mickie James, a former champion in her own right.

Mickie James has served as an inspiration to many female wrestlers. She is one of the few competitors who seems to improve every year, despite being a respected veteran. The former Women's Champion is frequently seen on Twitter sharing motivational posts and is very vocal about her views.

James was last seen in WWE in the Royal Rumble Match in 2022, where she made history by competing as the IMPACT Knockouts Champion. She is also well-liked in the WWE Women's division.

Mickie James recently posted a motivational tweet in which she compared views to likes on Twitter and encouraged everyone to pursue their passions and live their lives to the fullest.

Mickie James~Aldis @MickieJames It’s amazing when you compare views to the likes. You see who’s loving. Who’s scrolling. 1st lesson of 2023. Don’t live your life based of what you think everyone else likes. Live it off what you love. Because the reality is, They may not like it. But they’re still watching. 🤠 It’s amazing when you compare views to the likes. You see who’s loving. Who’s scrolling. 1st lesson of 2023. Don’t live your life based of what you think everyone else likes. Live it off what you love. Because the reality is, They may not like it. But they’re still watching. 🤠💋

Charlotte Flair couldn't help but respond to the inspirational tweet, sharing her agreement and admiration with the IMPACT star.

Mickie James is still an inspiration to many upcoming wrestlers and has played an important role in ensuring that the women's division in pro wrestling receives the recognition it deserves.

Charlotte Flair became the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion on the final WWE televised show of 2022

Charlotte Flair made her long-awaited return on the December 30th edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

In a hard-fought battle, Ronda Rousey successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Raquel Rodriguez, forcing the former NXT Women's Champion to tap out. Following the match, The Baddest Woman on The Planet took the microphone to speak, but she was interrupted by Charlotte Flair, who received a loud pop from the audience.

As a crooked champion, Ronda aggravated the Queen, resulting in a SmackDown Women's Championship Match. Charlotte took the advantage as soon as the bell rang, knocking Rousey out with a big boot, but the former champion kicked out. The Queen won with a roll-up that countered Rousey's armbar submission move, thus making her a 14-time WWE Women's Champion.

What do you think about the Queen's return? Let us know in the comments.

