WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Did Sasha Banks defend her title?

WWE Friday Night SmackDown opened tonight with the SmackDown Women's Champion, Sasha Banks, defending her championship for the first time against the former champion, as well as her former best friend in Bayley.

A lot of people were surprised to see the match start the show and many questioned if this was going to lead to another non-finish and these two would have another rematch later on down the road. However, the WWE Universe was given a long match with a definitive winner.

Sasha Banks retains her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship over Bayley

Banks and Bayley tore the house down to start SmackDown on Friday night and the two women delivered a fantastic title match that would have been worthy of being seen on a pay per view.

Both women told a fantastic story and there were several close call moments where you thought that Banks would once again come up short when it came to successfully defend singles gold on the main roster in WWE.

Banks would go on to win the match by forcing Bayley to tapout to the Bank Statement ending her title defense curse once and for all which is sure to be a cause for celebration for Boss fans all over the world.

It would certainly seem based on the finish of the match that the feud between Banks and Bayley is done for now. After the match, the champion was attacked by Carmella who returned to WWE television for the first time in months after a series of "Untouchable" vignettes teasing her return to SmackDown.

With, the title defense problem in the rearview mirror of Banks once and for all, she can now focus on being the face of the SmackDown women's division for the foreseeable future.