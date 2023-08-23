WWE does something that's never been done before with history-making championship match

A historic, unprecedented feat was achieved in a recent championship match on WWE TV.

Carmelo Hayes defended his NXT Championship against Wes Lee in the main event of tonight's edition of NXT Heatwave. After a banger of a contest, Hayes finally prevailed, and managed to retain his title belt.

During the introductions to the bout, WWE announcer Vic Joseph pointed out that history was being made with the NXT title match. Check out his comments below:

"Booker, we talked about before this match started earlier, history being made. This is the first time ever that two African-American male superstars will compete in the main event for the NXT Championship. How significant is this moment? This is history!"

WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn reacted to the historic moment

The bout in question also featured an African-American referee, and ring announcer too. Referee Daphanie LaShaunn took to Twitter, reacting to the bout and had the following to say:

After the match, Hayes was interviewed backstage and he was quite elated over the victory. He tweeted about the match as well and stated it was an honor for him to create history with "one of the best in the world."

