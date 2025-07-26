WWE splits major tag team on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown's tag team division has become one of the strongest in the company over the past few months, and now there will be a TLC match for six of the teams at WWE SummerSlam next weekend.One team that won't be part of the match is The Miz and Carmelo Hayes, since it's clear that they are no longer working as a unit. Hayes has had less TV time in Miz's absence over the past few months, but now that Miz has returned to TV, the storyline between the two has officially been dropped.They were known as Mello Don't Miz for several months whilst working together, where Miz was seemingly mentoring Hayes, who came up from NXT last year. The two men had a falling out, which wrote The Miz off TV whilst he explored other roles outside of the company, including working on American Gladiators.When he returned on this week's WWE SmackDown, Hayes wasn't part of the show, and instead, he was part of a backstage segment with Jacob Fatu, which led to a match between the two men where Solo Sikoa and his MFT partners went on to attack Fatu, despite backup from Jimmy Uso and a steel chair.