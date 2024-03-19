WWE splits popular stable following RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw three tandems secure their place in the Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL, but three others came up short.

While The Creed Brothers delivered an emotional promo following their loss to DIY, The Alpha Academy announced they would head to NXT. Akira Tozawa and Otis lost to The New Day and revealed in an exclusive interview following the show that they wanted to start afresh, which would begin tomorrow night on the white-and-gold brand.

Maxxine Dupri wasn't in her long-time allies' corner for their loss on RAW. Meanwhile, Chad Gable was seemingly focused on playing mind games with Sami Zayn after the latter defeated him to secure a shot at Gunther's gold at WrestleMania. Hence, he might not follow Otis and Tozawa to NXT.

The recent developments mean that members of the popular team appear to have now gone their separate ways. While Maxxine Dupri will likely remain on RAW to finish her storyline with Candice LeRae, Chad Gable may continue pursuing the Intercontinental Title.

What does the future hold for The Alpha Academy in WWE?

Akira Tozawa and Otis are seemingly looking to regain their momentum through another stint in NXT. At the same time, Maxxine Dupri is looking to make a name for herself in the storyline with Candice LeRae.

Indi Hartwell forced LeRae to apologize for her actions last week when she brought up Dupri's deceased brother during her altercation with the former Maximum Male Models member.

LeRae apologized but made it clear that she believed that Maxxine was still "rotten" as an in-ring competitor. This led to Ivy Nile attacking the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. The angle seemingly laid the foundation for a storyline between the four women.

On this week's WWE RAW, Chad Gable consistently tried to get inside Sami Zayn's head, and there is a belief that he could be added to the WrestleMania match, making it a Triple Threat showdown.

With just under three weeks to go until WWE WrestleMania XL, several changes could be made to storylines, and both Maxxine Dupri and Chad Gable could secure a spot on the match card.

