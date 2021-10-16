WWE Tribute to the Troops Spoilers: Roman Reigns takes on top champion in the main event, Big E defeats former partner

WWE Tribute to the Troops, featuring Big E and Roman Reigns, was taped after this week's SmackDown. Courtesy of PWInsider, we have spoilers for the event's results. Please read ahead at your own risk.

Tribute to the Troops has been a staple of WWE programming since 2003. This year, Roman Reigns took on the Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event, and Big E was in action against a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair squared off against a popular babyface.

Also, at the beginning of the show, everyone present in the audience was handed small American flags. Lilian Garcia did a rendition of the United States National Anthem to honor the brave military of the country, as Marine Corp Color Guard held flags in the aisle.

Big E vs. Dolph Ziggler

WWE Champion Big E defeated former tag team partner Dolph Ziggler with a Big Ending. After the match ended, The Showoff's current tag team partner, Robert Roode, showed up and tried to attack Big E.

However, The New Day member dropped Roode with a Big Ending as well.

Result: Big E def. Dolph Ziggler

Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan

Two popular babyfaces on WWE's red brand, Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan, clashed during Tribute to the Troops, as the former SmackDown Women's Champion emerged victoriously.

After the match, both women shook hands and shared a hug in a mutual show of respect.

Result: Bianca Belair def. Liv Morgan

Roman Reigns vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Rick Boogs, who accompanied Shinsuke Nakamura to the ring, started playing his guitar midway through the match.

This prompted The Usos to make their way to ringside and beat him up. Following this distraction, Roman Reigns gained the upper hand as he superman-punched Nakamura outside the ring. As the action shifted back into the squared circle, The Tribal Chief speared his opponent and went for the cover to win this battle of champions.

Result: Roman Reigns def. Shinsuke Nakamura

