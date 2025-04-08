WWE spoils major plans for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania with interesting botch on RAW

Roman Reigns will main-event WrestleMania Saturday alongside Seth Rollins and CM Punk this year, but it seems that there could be some bigger plans for him as well.

Last night on RAW, WWE shared the graphic that claimed Roman Reigns would be part of his 11th main event at WrestleMania this year, which isn't actually correct. Reigns has already been part of nine; this year's would be number 10, but number 11 could happen if he was also part of the main event on WrestleMania Sunday, much like last year.

As noted, it could have been a mistake, but most wrestling fans are aware of the record that Reigns has managed to achieve at the biggest event of the year throughout his career, so this is a major fact to get wrong.

Reigns has dominated the business in ways that may never be seen again, and he continues to do so, making history in the main event this year since it's the first time a triple threat has main-evented WrestleMania without a title being on the line.

Reigns has so much star power that he doesn't need the title to be on the line for the match to be in the main event.

Will Roman Reigns help The Rock at WrestleMania?

The only way that this graphic could be a reality is if Roman Reigns is added to the main event of WrestleMania Sunday, and there's only one man who could do that for him.

The Rock and Roman are not on great terms at the moment, it seems, since they have avoided each other since Reigns took back the Ula Fala. Another blow to their relationship was Reigns making peace with Cody Rhodes despite The American Nightmare taking his championship at last year's Show of Shows, so this would be an interesting swerve.

