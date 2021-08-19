WWE announced as shirt sponsor for English football club

WWE has announced that it will sponsor English football club Enfield Town this season. NXT UK's crest will be on the matchday shirt of Enfield Town this weekend when they face Brightlingsea Regent at their home stadium.

The NXT UK crest will be present on both the men's first team and the women's reserve sides. Enfield Town chairman Paul Reed was pleased with the club's association with a prestigious brand like WWE.

“For a fan-owned club committed to delivering a sense of community and entertainment to the local area, to have a partner with the magnitude and ethos of WWE is truly special. Our vision is one of inclusivity and equality for all and to be a social centre for Enfield, and we welcome NXT UK as part of the family in our 20th Anniversary year," said Reed.

The 2021-22 season marks the 20th anniversary of Enfield Town, which is the first supporter-owned football club in England. Enfield Town currently play in the Isthmian League Premier Division, the seventh tier of the English football pyramid. They play their home games at Queen Elizabeth II Stadium in Enfield, London.

Triple H also spoke about the partnership between NXT UK and Enfield Town, promising "exciting things" to come in the next few months.

WWE's NXT UK brand

NXT UK Champion Walter and Triple H

WWE's NXT UK brand, the brainchild of Triple H, began five years ago in 2016. The brand's first champion was crowned in 2017 when Tyler Bate won the NXT UK Championship after defeating Pete Dunne.

Walter is the current NXT UK Champion and has held the title for a whopping 800+ days.

