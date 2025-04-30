WWE stable breaks up in a heartbreaking moment on recent show

WWE is known for pulling off some big surprises and shocking moments, and they lived up to this reputation on a recent show. In a heartbreaking moment, a popular stable broke up minutes after their reunion.

The stable in question is WWE NXT's own The Meta-Four. This group, consisting of Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, and Jakara Jackson, was iconic on the black and silver brand. However, their time together seems to have come to an end.

Last week, Noam Dar made his incredible return after nearly 11 months on the sidelines, shockingly defeating Lexis King to win the Heritage Cup for the fourth time. He was ecstatic, and this week, he met up with his Meta-Four stablemates and suggested it was time to get the band back together.

However, Lash Legend cut in and claimed that they all needed to have a talk. They discussed their respective accomplishments, including Legend and Jackson's exploits on the main roster and Mensah's work on WWE Evolve. With all that in mind, she believed it was time for The Meta-Four to part ways and concentrate on themselves.

At first, it seemed that Dar would be furious, but he seemed to agree in the end. They shared one last hug before Jackson, Legend, and Mensah departed, leaving Dar alone with the Heritage Cup.

It was a heartbreaking and emotional moment, but also one that signified that the Meta-Four were ready to move forward as individual superstars.

