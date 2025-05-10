WWE stable finally breaks up after this week's SmackDown; member seemingly confirms

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown was a loaded one, with several notable moments that have gotten the fans buzzing. One such angle saw the popular stable Legado Del Fantasma engaging in infighting after their loss on the show.

Berto and Angel continued their losing ways on this week's WWE SmackDown, where they fell short of defeating Andrade and Rey Fenix. It's been months since the duo last won in a tag team match, as their last victory came way back in January. Legado Del Fantasma's leader, Santos Escobar, was understandably furious following the loss and came into the ring to confront Berto and Angel.

However, things soon spiraled out of control as Berto struck Escobar with a slap before walking out of the ring. The third member of the equation, Angel, has now also hinted at the stable's fate being sealed after this week's SmakDown.

It remains to be seen how things pan out in the coming weeks, as Berto striking Santos Escobar made it clear that they were no longer on the same page. And now that Angel, too, has hinted at their dissolution, it's safe to say the chances of seeing the three performers together again in WWE are slim.

