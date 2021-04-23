WWE fires staff member who trashed Mickie James' belongings - Reports

Former WWE Superstar Mickie James recently revealed that the company sent her belongings back to her in a trash bag. The revelation caused a huge riot in the wrestling community, with many former WWE stars, fans, and other community members calling out WWE and asking them to take action.

It is now reported by Wrestling Inc. that the staff member responsible for this fiasco, Mark Carrano, has been fired.

Carrano, who held the role of Senior Director of Talent Relations, is a well-known figure in the wrestling business. He has been with WWE for quite some time now and has even featured in a couple of seasons of Total Divas. He has been the subject of controversy in the past as well.

Wrestling Inc. has learned that Mark Carrano was fired — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) April 23, 2021

As the Senior Director of Talent Relations, Carrano is directly involved in dealing with all issues the WWE talent have, especially after they leave the company. As such, he would have been directly responsible for the situation surrounding Mickie James.

Many important figures in the wrestling community have come out in support of James, with figures like Gail Kim, CM Punk, Maria Kanellis, and Chris Jericho responding to her Twitter post.

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H issue public apologies to Mickie James

Following Mickie James' shocking revelation, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H were quick to issue public apologies on Twitter. Both apologized profusely for this gross misconduct, and informed the former WWE Superstar that the person responsible (Mark Carrano) has been let go.

Upon learning of the disrespectful treatment some of our recently released talent received on behalf of the company, we took immediate action. The person responsible for this inconsiderate action has been fired and is no longer with @WWE. — Triple H (@TripleH) April 23, 2021

.@MickieJames I am embarrassed you or anyone else would be treated this way. I apologize personally and on behalf of @WWE. The person responsible is no longer with our company. https://t.co/nvN4WsKC0I — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 23, 2021

However, the short-sightedness has left a sour taste in many people's mouths. Many former employees came out and confirmed that they've been on the receiving end of similar treatment.

Others called the company to issue an apology to every star who has been released and treated in a similar fashion. While this is unconventional, we can only hope that this is a one-off incident and will not be repeated.