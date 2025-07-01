WWE star was A WEEK away from never-before-reached record

A top WWE Superstar was incredibly close to making an impressive record that's never been touched in history. Kofi Kingston couldn't reach a major milestone due to his title loss on tonight's RAW.

On tonight's episode of RAW, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods lost their World Tag Team Titles to The Judgment Day's Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh. Thus, their title reign ended at 72 days.

Wrestling Stats & Info on X/Twitter has now shared an interesting stat involving Kofi Kingston. The WWE Superstar was a week away from creating an insane record.

"@TrueKofi was 1 week away from becoming the first Superstar to hold a @WWE tag title for FOUR total/cumulative years. It’s never been reached before, and now it won’t be reached on July 7th. Think he’s got one more reign in him to hit this milestone?"

Kingston is one of the most decorated wrestlers in World Wrestling Entertainment history. He has been with the Stamford-based company since 2006 and has won the Tag Team Titles a whopping 16 times! Kingston and Xavier Woods turned heel on Big E a while ago, but their run as bad guys has been a massive disappointment so far, under the Triple H regime.

