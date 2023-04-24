WWE star absent for 409 days discusses "the best of times" when asked about 'hanging up his boots'

WWE star Big E discussed the "best of times" he had with The New Day when asked about "hanging up his boots" during an interview.

Big E joined forces with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in July 2014 to form The New Day. Since then, the three of them have gone on to form one of the most successful factions in WWE history.

Together, the trio has won the tag team titles an astonishing 11 times. Big E and Kofi Kingston even went on to become WWE Champions.

It's no surprise that Big E is now in the latter stages of his WWE career. Hence, he was asked about the most important things in his career during an appearance on the Battleground podcast.

While most men would name a championship or list of accomplishments, Big E chose a different approach. He said his friendship with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods is the most important thing to him.

"Man, honestly, for me, as corny and cliche as it may sound, what I most take away from my career is just being able to have the best of times with two of my very closest friends," he said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Former WWE Champion Big E is always able to lean on his friends

Unsurprisingly, Big E has forged a strong friendship with fellow stablemates Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods after spending a lot of time together on the road.

During the same podcast episode, Big E mentioned that he is always able to lean on Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

"There's so many things that are asked and you're being pushed and pulled in so many directions. But the one thing that I always treasure is being able to lean on Kofi and Woods and brotherhood," said Big E. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

While Big E still has a lot to achieve in his career, it's good to see he has some valuable friends to lean on.

What do you make of Big E's comments? Sound off in the comment section.

