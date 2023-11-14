WWE star accidentally broke character on RAW for the first time; his whole voice changed

A WWE Superstar may have just allowed his real self to be seen on RAW for the first time ever on TV this week. The camera caught the moment and has had the fans talking since, with the star's voice itself changing during the show in a backstage segment. The star in question is Ivar.

Since arriving on the main roster, or even in WWE, Ivar has maintained a gruff personality even when he was a babyface. The star's main gimmick is that of a Viking, and whenever he has spoken, it has been with a rough voice, depicting the fierceness that is usually associated with a warrior.

However, tonight, when he was cutting a promo backstage, he appeared to break character in an unguarded moment.

He spoke out and called The Miz a joke, but he did so in his real-life voice, and it was clear to anyone hearing it.

You can check out the clip of the moment below:

Expand Tweet

This was the first time that he did not fake his voice, and his real voice emerged on a live show. It will be interesting to note if he stops using his Viking voice going forward and starts to speak normally like Kofi Kingston did when he stopped using his fake Jamaican accent in WWE.

What are your reactions to Ivar breaking his character? Sound off in the comments section below!

