WWE Star Accidentally Spoils Huge Return

A WWE star accidentally spoiled a major return through his latest Instagram post. He may have accidentally given away the return date of a major star who has been absent from WWE programming since July. The star is none other than the Don Tony D'Angelo whose return might have gotten spoiled by Ethan Page.Tony is one of the most unique stars in NXT who gained a lot of popularity for his Don gimmick. He was a major part of the NXT roster along with his D'Angelo family. However, following the betrayal from Channing Stacks Lorenzo, the group disbanded as all three men went their seperate ways.Tony made his final NXT appearance back in July in a segment that was pre-taped. During the segment, he retired his Don gimmick that made him popular with the fans while being confronted by an unrecognisable figure. However, the NXT North American Champion may have spoiled the return date of D'Angelo.Ethan Page shared a post on his Instagram account where he promoted the upcoming NXT Live show from the Masonic Temple in Detroit, Miami on October 10th. In the event poster he shared, Tony D'Angelo is clearly visible which subtly confirms that he will be appearing on the show. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt will be interesting to see how Tony returns to NXT since he retired his Don gimmick in his last appearance.Ethan Page succesfully defended his title at WWE NXT No MercyAt No Mercy, Page was set to defend his NXT North American Championship against Tavion Heights. The two men put up a great match which ended with Page eventually picking up the win and succesfully defending his gold.Following the match, AAA Lucha Libre's El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. confronted Page through a video package. The two men had clashed at WWE Worlds Collide earlier this September for Wagner's Latin American Championship.It will be interesting to see where this feud goes in the coming weeks.