"Never thought there would be a time where I wouldn't work for Vince" - Top WWE star on Vince McMahon's exit

WWE superstar AJ Styles thought he wouldn't work for anyone other than Vince McMahon in the company.

Styles was signed by WWE in 2016 and has previously revealed how he had to win over Vince McMahon after his debut as the former CEO wasn't impressed with his work.

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Styles stated that he is getting used to not working under Vince as he had a great relationship with him. He never thought that he would be working under anyone other than Vince McMahon.

“It's different because it's not Vince, and I had a great relationship with Vince. It's not bad or anything. I'm very optimistic about how everything is going. It's just different. I never thought there would be a time where I wouldn't work for Vince. I'm just getting used to it, just like everyone else. Again, it's not a bad thing. It's probably a great thing. It's just different," said the former world champion. [H/T WrestlingNews]

The former world champion also said that he doesn't want to "overwhelm" the new head of creative, Triple H, with simple little questions that he can take of himself.

Road Dogg says he fought with Vince McMahon to hire AJ Styles to WWE

Road Dogg, in a recent appearance on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, said that he fought tooth and nail to convince McMahon to sign Styles from TNA.

"I fought, literally fought for him to get hired there. I had known of him... I knew everything about him. I'd seen his career in TNA. A lot of times Vince is in that WWE bubble and doesn't know about these guys," said the Hall of Famer.

He said that one of his biggest arguments with McMahon when he was a part of the WWE creative team was over the signing of Styles. The Phenomenal One has been a huge success for the company since signing in 2016, going on to have two reigns with the world title.

