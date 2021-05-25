WWE star Alexa Bliss's pet pig Larry passes away

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss's pet pig Larry has died after falling sick on Monday. Larry was unable to move and seemed to be in a lot of pain, but his regular pig vet did not feel comfortable treating him.

Although Alexa Bliss didn't appear on television this week, she was reportedly present backstage at WWE RAW. Bliss mentioned on social media that her family stayed with her pet and also comforted him.

Last night, the WWE star reached out to her fans for help via Instagram. She was desperate to get treatment for Larry, her pet pig, and posted:

"Larry is very ill, can't move or walk. In a lot of pain. His usual pig vet said she is not comfortable treating him in his current condition. Unfortunately in the state that Larry's in right now there's absolutely no way we are going to be able to transport him. He is in too much pain and weak."

AEW star Cash Wheeler offered to help Alexa Bliss and transport Larry to a hospital, but she did not want to trouble her pet, who was in a lot of pain.

Larry did get some medical attention late in the night. A vet turned up and gave him pain medicine, and Alexa updated her fans on his condition. The vet advised on transferring Larry to a hospital but asked them to wait as he was too weak for it then.

However, things seemingly got worse overnight, and Larry passed away this morning. Alexa Bliss posted the unfortunate news on her social media and stated:

"This morning Larry-Steve gained his Angel wings. I'm so sorry we couldn't find you the help you needed in time. Some people didn't agree to help you. But I want you to know Larry, YOUR LIFE MATTERED. We are completely heartbroken."

Who was Larry to WWE star Alexa Bliss?

Larry was Alexa Bliss's pet since 2017 and the WWE star treated him like a family member. He even had his own Instagram account, which gained around 90,000 followers.

Larry, also known as Larry-Steve, had been at the WWE star's house ever since his birth. Alexa Bliss frequently posted videos and photos with Larry, who will be missed dearly.