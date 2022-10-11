WWE Superstar Aliyah provides an update on her recent injuries

WWE Superstar Aliyah provided an update on her recent injuries through her social media platform.

Nhooph Al-Areebi, who is famously known as Aliyah in WWE, has been a part of the company for several years. After working for the black-and-gold brand for years, she was drafted to WWE SmackDown last year, where she set the record for the fastest win in WWE's history by pinning Natalya.

In August 2022, she teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez to enter the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team tournament. In the finals, they defeated Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship when Bayley was chased off by Bianca Belair. This marked her first major title win in the company.

Unfortunately, a few weeks later, she was injured during the match against Damage CTRL, where they lost the titles to IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

Recently, she opened up about her injuries and provided an update through her social media account. Here's what she had to say about her last match and her recent injuries:

Aliyah stated that she is suffering from an elevated rib and AC sprain along with some minor injuries. She is currently recovering from her injuries and there is no timetable given on when she will make her return to the company.

