WWE star not allowed to wrestle due to major injury

Injuries have dented several WWE stars’ race to the top of the ladder. A 20-year-old star recently suffered a gruesome injury and will remain out of action for an indefinite period.

Je’Von Evans tried to help out Ethan Page after the latter lost a few matches and went down a rabbit hole. Instead of acting Evans’ hand, the former AEW star knocked his teeth out with a gruesome chair attack and severely injured his jaw on the December 17 episode of NXT.

The young NXT star looked to get back at Ethan Page less than a month later, but the heel once again bloodied by punching him in the mouth on the January 14 episode of the show.

It looks like Je’Von Evans cannot wait to contact the former AEW star, but NXT GM Ava revealed that the 20-year-old WWE star is not cleared to compete yet. Evans’ jaw injury will keep him out of action for an unspecified period.

However, Ava and Shawn Michaels will continue to build on the storyline even if the young star cannot compete in the ring for some time.

Cedric Alexander also wants to get back at Ethan Page on WWE NXT

Je’Von Evans isn’t the only star who has suffered an injury at Ethan Page’s hands. Cedric Alexander suffered a similar fate on the December 31, 2024, episode of NXT.

The two men had a brutal match, after which Ethan Page was unhinged. He found a toolbox under the ring and used it against his opponent. Page shattered Alexander’s hand and put him out of competition for some time with his disturbing actions.

WWE has given Ethan Page a great new heel character who can continue to build him on the NXT brand. He earned an early top-title run in his career and seems set to take on more challenges in the coming months.

