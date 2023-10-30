WWE star announces engagement ahead of RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW will be the final stop for the red brand on the road to Saturday's Crown Jewel event.

Ahead of the show, WWE referee Dan Anfibio has announced his engagement. The star took to Instagram to share the video of him proposing to his now-fiancée, Sheena Marie, on her birthday.

He then went on to share a birthday message, using the term "fiancée" to describe his partner for the first time. You can view a screengrab of the couple's Instagram story below:

The referee took to Instagram to share the news

Anfibio has been in the ring for some big moments in World Wrestling Entertainment over the past few years. He was even on-hand in Saudi Arabia to ensure Solo Sikoa and Jake Paul didn't come to blows at Crown Jewel 2022.

It's likely that he will once again be making the trip to the Middle East this weekend once he has finished celebrating his personal milestone.

Several WWE couples have announced their engagement in 2023

Dan Anfibio isn't the only star from the Stamford-based company to announce his engagement in 2023 since several couples have publically declared their intent to marry.

Rhea Ripley and AEW star Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy) announced their engagement a few months ago. Meanwhile, Emma and Riddick Moss shared their news ahead of their release from the company last month. The couple met before Emma returned for a second stint in WWE and are now waiting for their 90-day non-compete clause to conclude in December in order to move forward.

NXT couple Javier Bernal and Tatum Paxley were the latest to share the news of their engagement on Instagram last month. With around eight weeks of the year left, it's likely that there will be more engagements to come before 2023 ends.

Everyone at Sportskeeda would like to congratulate Dan Anfibio and his new fiancée on their happy news.

