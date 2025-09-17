  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE star announces he's leaving

WWE star announces he's leaving

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 17, 2025 03:03 GMT
WWE is one of the biggest wrestling promotions [Image credits: Triple H
WWE is one of the biggest wrestling promotions [Image credits: Triple H's Instagram and wwe.com]

A popular WWE Superstar recently made a massive announcement of leaving the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming for quite some time. The name in question is NXT star Charlie Dempsey.

Ad

Since Myles Borne and Tavion Heights left No Quarter Catch Crew, Charlie Dempsey and Wren Sinclair haven't had the best of times on WWE NXT. The two haven't been able to find the same success that the stable once had.

During a backstage segment on WWE NXT Homecoming, Wren Sinclair told Dempsey that they needed a fresh start and she had come up with a few ideas to get them back on track.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I've been thinking, we need a fresh start, and I don't know if that means new music, new jackets, or something bigger, but don't worry, I actually came up with a whole bunch of ideas last night," Sinclair said.

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Charlie then told Sinclair that they didn't need any of her pitched ideas. He added that they needed to refocus, and he has decided to go to Japan for a month to get his head straight.

Ad

Dempsey also asked his teammate not to do anything that he wouldn't do while he is gone.

"Wren, we don't need any of this. Can't you see we've fallen on hard times, but all we have to do is refocus. Which is why I've decided I need to go to Japan for a month. Come back a new man. And you're gonna hold down the fort while I'm going. Now, I don't need you to do anything, but you know, I know with me being gone it's gonna be [Sinclair says 'Glorious' as Bobby Roode interrupts them]... Wren, for god's sake, don't do anything that I wouldn't do when I'm gone, alright?" Dempsey said.
Ad

It remains to be seen what Shawn Michaels has planned for Charlie Dempsey and Wren Sinclair's future on WWE's developmental brand.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications