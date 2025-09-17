WWE star announces he's leaving

A popular WWE Superstar recently made a massive announcement of leaving the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming for quite some time. The name in question is NXT star Charlie Dempsey.Since Myles Borne and Tavion Heights left No Quarter Catch Crew, Charlie Dempsey and Wren Sinclair haven't had the best of times on WWE NXT. The two haven't been able to find the same success that the stable once had.During a backstage segment on WWE NXT Homecoming, Wren Sinclair told Dempsey that they needed a fresh start and she had come up with a few ideas to get them back on track.&quot;I've been thinking, we need a fresh start, and I don't know if that means new music, new jackets, or something bigger, but don't worry, I actually came up with a whole bunch of ideas last night,&quot; Sinclair said.Charlie then told Sinclair that they didn't need any of her pitched ideas. He added that they needed to refocus, and he has decided to go to Japan for a month to get his head straight.Dempsey also asked his teammate not to do anything that he wouldn't do while he is gone. &quot;Wren, we don't need any of this. Can't you see we've fallen on hard times, but all we have to do is refocus. Which is why I've decided I need to go to Japan for a month. Come back a new man. And you're gonna hold down the fort while I'm going. Now, I don't need you to do anything, but you know, I know with me being gone it's gonna be [Sinclair says 'Glorious' as Bobby Roode interrupts them]... Wren, for god's sake, don't do anything that I wouldn't do when I'm gone, alright?&quot; Dempsey said.It remains to be seen what Shawn Michaels has planned for Charlie Dempsey and Wren Sinclair's future on WWE's developmental brand.