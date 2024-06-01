WWE star announces retirement; Last-minute twist with Cody Rhodes changes everything

Cody Rhodes' next Undisputed WWE Championship opponent appears to be confirmed after that superstar seemingly announced his retirement. However, a huge twist changed everything as tonight's edition of SmackDown went off the air.

There was a lot of speculation about what AJ Styles' status has been. It's no secret that he has lost a lot of momentum over the last five years - despite being Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion in that time.

Tonight's episode of SmackDown revolved around Styles' announcement, with him previously begging Nick Aldis for another WWE title shot, citing his limited time left as a reason for doing so - only to be shot down.

When AJ Styles came out, he started by stating that his son had his high-school graduation party, and it hit him when he asked himself how many of those he missed. WWE Superstars often have to sacrifice graduations, recitals, and major moments in their children's lives to entertain the WWE Universe.

Accompanying him to the ring were Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, two men who Styles called family. Styles would then call the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes out.

After an emotional back-and-forth with Styles continuing to tease his retirement, he would assault Cody Rhodes before finishing the show by hitting him with a Styles Clash outside the ring - making it clear that he is next in line for the Undisputed WWE Title again

Before AJ Styles went out to the ring, he seemingly made peace with rival LA Knight again, with the latter simply telling him "respect," and then shaking his hand. Styles personally requested Cody's presence in the segment.

It seems clear as day that the two are on a collision course for Clash at the Castle 2024.

