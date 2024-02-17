WWE star apparently thrown into river off-screen during SmackDown broadcast

A WWE star may have been thrown into a river while fans were busy watching SmackDown.

Earlier tonight, Joe Gacy tweeted from Dijak's account, saying that he had stolen his rival's phone. He started to retweet fans who had praised him and, at the same time, made sure that he was making fun of Dijak.

Unfortunately for him, Dijak found out that his phone had been stolen, and then he realized what Gacy had done.

Not only did he find him, he sent out a tweet saying that he was going to "talk" to his friend. Any WWE fans that are familiar with Dijak knew this meant that Gacy was in real danger.

Earlier this week, Dijak had threatened to throw Gacy into a river. He said that if his post got 10K likes, he would do it.

"If this post gets ten thousand likes I will #ThrowJoeGacyInARiver. It’s a race to 10k."

Now, after having found Gacy, he seems to have followed through on the threat.

"Joe told me he was hot so I took him for a swim. Gnight."

This happened while WWE SmackDown was still being broadcast. Hopefully, fans will get some footage of the moment, but at this time, it's not clear if that will happen. They may have to stay tuned to NXT to see if he provides it.

